'Stranger Things' season 5 trailer: Steve teams up with Nancy and Jonathan

The 'Stranger Things' Volume 3 grand finale will premiere on New Years

Stranger Things have happened than a love triangle teaming up to defeat a monster from the netherworld.

A new trailer for the first volume of Stranger Things Season 5 dropped on November 23 — three days before the season premiere on Netflix — and it shows the gang doing what it does best: teaming up to take on Vecna.

The trailer begins with Steve (Joe Keery) behind the wheel of a stationary car and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) in the passenger seat next to him. With a satellite-like device on the car’s roof, Dustin says, “This is gonna work,” as Steve answers, “Yeah, it better work. It’s not like we’re conspicuous or anything.”

The trailer then cuts to a hallway in Hawkins High with Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin).

“We have a plan,” Mike says, adding, “It’s a bit insane.”

“What could go wrong?” asks Robin (Maya Hawke) sarcastically.

“No idea,” replies Dustin. “But I think we should find out.”

What follows is a chaotic sequence of demogorgons taking over a military-occupied Hawkins like demons rising from the underworld as Will (Noah Schnapp) ominously announces, “He knows where we are.”

With the help of Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown) superpowers, the gang must take on Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) one last time.

The trailer concludes with Dustin and Steve in the same car that was shown in the beginning of the trailer, now joined by Steve’s ex Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and her boyfriend Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) in the backseat.

“Do it,” Nancy says as Steve puts the pedal to the metal and speeds towards what looks like a portal to the Upside Down.