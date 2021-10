Turkish actress Hande Soral, who got married to actor İsmail Demirci in 2017, is celebrating her fourth wedding anniversary.



Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a picture with her husband and wrote "I love you" in Turkish language.

Hande Soral played Ilbilge Hatun in the final season of "Dirilis:Ertugrul. She is followed by 1.7 seven million people on Instagram.