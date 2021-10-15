 
entertainment
Friday Oct 15 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Drake fawns over Adele’s ‘Easy On You’ MV releases: ‘For my best friend’

By
HAHiba Anjum

Friday Oct 15, 2021

Drake fawns over Adele’s ‘Easy On You’ MV releases: ‘For my best friend’
Drake fawns over Adele’s ‘Easy On You’ MV releases: ‘For my best friend’

Drake recently turned to social media and showered his ‘best friend’ Adele with love in honour of her newly released single titled Easy on Me.

The rapper shared his loved up tribute for the singer on Instagram Stories and even screen-grabbed a picture from Adele’s latest photoshoot.

The photo also included a caption that read, “One of my best friends in the world just dropped a single [smile emoji] @adele [heart heart heart emoji] WOIIIIIIII”. (sic)

Check it out below:

Drake fawns over Adele’s ‘Easy On You’ MV releases: ‘For my best friend’

For those unversed, Easy on You is a piano-backed emotional song where Adele can be heard belting the words, "Go easy on me, baby / I was still a child / Didn't get the chance to / Feel the world around me."

It is part of her fourth studio album release titled 30 and dropped just last Thursday.



More From Entertainment:

Cher sues Mary Bono over Sonny & Cher song royalties

Cher sues Mary Bono over Sonny & Cher song royalties
Queen Elizabeth irritated by leaders who just talk on climate change

Queen Elizabeth irritated by leaders who just talk on climate change
Coldplay unveils official Selena Gomez collaboration MV titled ‘Let Somebody Go’

Coldplay unveils official Selena Gomez collaboration MV titled ‘Let Somebody Go’
Amelia Hamlin teases her ex Scott Disick as she showcases her stunning beauty

Amelia Hamlin teases her ex Scott Disick as she showcases her stunning beauty
Kendall Jenner amazes fans with fall fashion look

Kendall Jenner amazes fans with fall fashion look
Kourtney Kardashian wows in snake print mini dress for outing with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian wows in snake print mini dress for outing with Travis Barker
Victoria Beckham 'knew nothing about fashion' during early days of her romance with David

Victoria Beckham 'knew nothing about fashion' during early days of her romance with David
Travis’ Fran Healy reveals he was mauled by a Dachshund

Travis’ Fran Healy reveals he was mauled by a Dachshund
Meghan Markle seeks superhero role as she plans return to acting career

Meghan Markle seeks superhero role as she plans return to acting career
Hailey Bieber shares cutest photo of her dog wearing a huge spider costume

Hailey Bieber shares cutest photo of her dog wearing a huge spider costume
Bob Marley's life story told in new musical in London's West End

Bob Marley's life story told in new musical in London's West End
Ray J discharged from hospital after battling pneumonia

Ray J discharged from hospital after battling pneumonia

Latest

view all