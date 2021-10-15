Drake fawns over Adele’s ‘Easy On You’ MV releases: ‘For my best friend’

Drake recently turned to social media and showered his ‘best friend’ Adele with love in honour of her newly released single titled Easy on Me.



The rapper shared his loved up tribute for the singer on Instagram Stories and even screen-grabbed a picture from Adele’s latest photoshoot.

The photo also included a caption that read, “One of my best friends in the world just dropped a single [smile emoji] @adele [heart heart heart emoji] WOIIIIIIII”. (sic)

Check it out below:

For those unversed, Easy on You is a piano-backed emotional song where Adele can be heard belting the words, "Go easy on me, baby / I was still a child / Didn't get the chance to / Feel the world around me."

It is part of her fourth studio album release titled 30 and dropped just last Thursday.







