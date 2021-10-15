 
Friday Oct 15 2021
J-Hope explains why BTS dance routines include sign language symbols

Friday Oct 15, 2021

J-Hope recently weighed in on the real reason the group decided to incorporate some sign language symbols into their dance routines.

J-Hope explained his intentions while speaking to Weverse magazine.

There he started off by admitting, “Yes, there were. We’re conveying language even though we don’t use a lot of sign language in our dance moves.”

“So although the song is nice and light overall, even when we were practising we were saying how we have to make sure the moves are perfectly accurate.”

J-Hope went on to explain, “We thought we should understand the importance behind sign language to properly convey its significance.”

“So we thought we should do our best to do the moves correctly while at the same time trying to fill the song with enjoyment and positive emotions.”

Before concluding he added, “We spent quite a lot of time integrating the moves into the dance routine, and so I think we were able to show off our attitude about the performance pretty naturally.”

