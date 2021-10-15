 
entertainment
Queen Elizabeth dons head-to-toe pink during opening session of Welsh Parliament

Queen Elizabeth landed in Cardiff, Wales, with a 21-gun salute on Thursday.

Accompanied by Prince Charles, the Queen opened the latest session of the Senedd, or Welsh Parliament. For the day, the Queen wore a pink Stewart Parvin coat paired with a Welsh daffodil brooch.

Praising the Welsh people on their resilience towards COVID-19, the Queen said, "Recent times have, in many ways, brought us closer together," she said. "We all owe a debt of gratitude to those who have risen so magnificently to the challenges of the last 18 months — from key workers to volunteers, who have done so much to serve their communities. They are shining examples of the spirit for which the Welsh people are so renowned, a spirit which I have personally encountered so many times."

She continued, "The Welsh people have much to be proud of and over the next five years," she said. "I am sure you will continue to be inspired by their indomitable spirit, as you represent the interests of Wales and its people, make laws for Wales and hold the Welsh Government to account." 

