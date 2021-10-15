 
Adele admits she was 'frightened' to release new music after 5 years

Adele has opened up about how she feels after releasing her first music in five years.

The songstress, who recently unveiled her new single Easy On Me, shared to BBC Radio 2 that she was "frightened" to make new songs but ended up being "really proud" of what she managed to create.

She revealed that she had "lost sight" of making music while she was in the midst of a divorce as she was experiencing "inner turmoil".

"It was bloody hard work to make. I was singing things I didn't even realise I was feeling or thinking, but I'm really proud of it," she said. 

"I can't unlock a key to the door with my mental health and take it with me, I've got to leave it in the door for everyone else... I'm in a strong place to put that vulnerability out... I'm really proud of it,

"I feel like I lost sight and lost the appreciation of what a gift it is to make music. I got a bit frightened of it for a while, but it really took care of me. Not just making this record, my own record, but diving back into old records of other people’s that I loved; discovering new artists on Soundcloud or whatever. 

"It brought so much joy to my life being able to listen to music and wail at the top of my lungs along to me own bloody songs as I was writing them.

"I don't know what my outlet would have been had I not had it... It was bloody hard work to make emotionally."

