Saturday Oct 16 2021
Imran Ashraf, Sadia Khan exude infectious chemistry for new 'Soch' single

Saturday Oct 16, 2021

Imran Ashraf, Sadia Khan exude infectious chemistry for new 'Soch' single

Fan-favourite actor Imran Ashraf is collaborating with Khuda Aur Mohabbat star Sadia Khan for a heart-warming new song.

The track, which is sung by none other than Soch the Band, is all set to hit fans' YouTube screens next week. 

While the song promises a heart-felt love story for the audiences, it is also a first-time collaboration between Ashraf and Khan.

"Save the date - 21.10.201 as #TeraDeewana by #Soch starring #ImranAshraf and #SadiaKhan rolls out to warm your hearts. An exclusive presentation by #BilalSaeed and #OneTwoRecords — TEASER COMING SOON," captioned the official page of the band alongside snippets from the song.

Take a look:



