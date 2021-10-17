 
Sunday Oct 17 2021
Web Desk

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters takes dig at ex-wives as he marries for the fifth time

Web Desk

Sunday Oct 17, 2021

Roger Waters announced the news on his Instagram about his nuptials with Kamilah Chavis, 43
British music icon Roger Waters has tied the knot for the fifth time at the age of 78 to his former driver.

The Pink Floyd co-founder announced the news on his Instagram about his nuptials with Kamilah Chavis, 43, whom he had been in a relationship with since the past five years.

Taking a dig at his former four wives, Rogers wrote: “I’m so happy, finally a keeper.”

The photos of the couple are from the Hamptons where the singer owns a mansion.

Back in 2018, Waters spoke to Argentinian outlet Infobae about how he met his now-wife.

“I actually met her at one of my concerts a couple of years ago. She worked in transportation. She was driving the car that was taking me,” he wrote.

“I was in one place for two weeks and there were many transfers between the hotel and the venue. My security sat in the front with her and they talked, while I stayed in the back. I don’t know, something about her attracted me …” he said.

“One day I said ‘Excuse me,’ and she turned around. [I said], ‘Did someone ever tell you that you have beautiful cheekbones?’ I saw a little reaction, and that was the beginning,” he said. 

