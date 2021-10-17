Squid Game loses Netflix’s no. 1 spot to this series

 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 17 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 17, 2021

South Korea’s Squid Game has officially lost its no. 1 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 List to a shocking season debut.

For those unversed, Squid Game has managed to accumulate over 111 million viewers from every corner of the world.

Its reign over the Top 10 List ended within 24 days, but the series still commands a rank on Netflix for among its non-English show releases.

At the moment, the streaming giant's longest-running record is maintained by the series Ginny and Georgia, which led for a total of 29 days.

However, what ended up breaking the record though was the season 3 release of the psychological thriller titled You.

The show stars the protagonists Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti, a suburban couple that prefers their days off to include multiple murderous escapades.

Season 2 ended with their baby on the way.

Not only that, season 3 debuted yesterday and has already rocked the entire list, almost immediately.

Nevertheless, at the same time, while You managed to break Squid Game’s winning streak, it has not managed to break into Netflix’s lifetime top 10 lists with any of its releases. 

