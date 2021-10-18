 
Dwayne Johnson shares note of gratitude for response to cover interview

Dwayne Johnson weighed in on all the love, attention and adoration his new Vanity Fair cover is receiving from fans.

The quote is a direct comment by Oprah Winfrey and highlight’s The Rock’s star quality.

He shared the note to Instagram and even included a caption within it that referenced the ‘gene’ of natural stardom.

It read, “What a powerful & revealing quote from my ohana and one of my mentors @oprah [flower and heart emoji]”

“’At the end of the day - fame or no fame - to be able to really see someone…listen to someone.. so they know they are seen and heard. And you care’.”

He went on to express his thoughts on the quote and wrote, “It’s simple, but that’s our superpower. The ‘I see you gene’. That’s the truth.”

“Thank you all so much for your AMAZING responses to my @vanityfair cover and profile.”

Check it out below:



