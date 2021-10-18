 
'Squid Game' explains why player 456 got red hair: 'A change for Seong Gi-hun'

‘Squid Game’ explains why player 456 got red hair: ‘A change for Seong Gi-hun’
‘Squid Game’ explains why player 456 got red hair: ‘A change for Seong Gi-hun’

The writer and director for Squid Game Hwang Dong-hyuk recently sat down for a chat and explained the real reason player no. 456, Seong Gi-hun ended up opting for red hair.

In an interview with Zapzee he explained, “I imagined being him and thought to myself, ‘What is the colour that you would never choose to dye your hair?’"

"Then I came to the conclusion that Gi-hun would never dye his hair red. It would be the craziest thing for him to do.”

He also went on to admit that the flaming red hair “really showed” Gi-Hun’s “inner anger” and rage towards the organizers of the event

