 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick knew Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker was inevitable

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 19, 2021

Scott Disick knew Kourtney Kardashians engagement to Travis Barker was inevitable

Fans were speculating that Scott Disick did not have a positive reaction to Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker.

And that stood true as a source close to the reality TV star told E! News that Scott is "beside himself" after hearing the news.

However, a second source said that Scott "knew it was coming," as the Kardashian-Jenner family had "mentioned it to him before." 

Nonetheless, the warning did not help Scott as he is "still really sad about it and is feeling low."

“He found out with the rest of the world, he wasn't given a heads up like the rest of the family because they didn't want him to do something to spoil it for Kourtney.”

"They could have seen him doing something dumb like professing his love for her or something. It was a personal moment for Kourtney so he didn't need to be involved.”

More From Entertainment:

Family kept Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker engagement hidden from Scott Disick

Family kept Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker engagement hidden from Scott Disick
Jamie Foxx reveals why he rejects the idea of marriage

Jamie Foxx reveals why he rejects the idea of marriage
Paul McCartney finally reveals woman who inspired Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’

Paul McCartney finally reveals woman who inspired Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’

Mel Brooks, 95, to write sequel to 'History of the World'

Mel Brooks, 95, to write sequel to 'History of the World'
Kumail Nanjiani rocks Pakistani designer Umar Sayeed's sherwani at 'Eternals' premiere

Kumail Nanjiani rocks Pakistani designer Umar Sayeed's sherwani at 'Eternals' premiere
Disney pushes back multiple Marvel flicks, including 'Indiana Jones' sequel

Disney pushes back multiple Marvel flicks, including 'Indiana Jones' sequel

Kanye West is now officially known as 'Ye'

Kanye West is now officially known as 'Ye'
Joss Whedon reportedly threatens Gal Gadot’s career during reshoots of Justice League

Joss Whedon reportedly threatens Gal Gadot’s career during reshoots of Justice League
Adele celebrating release of her new album 30 with a TV concert special One Night Only

Adele celebrating release of her new album 30 with a TV concert special One Night Only
Adele reveals new things about Canadian rapper Drake

Adele reveals new things about Canadian rapper Drake
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fans react to anti-Sussex comments

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fans react to anti-Sussex comments
Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice end their romantic journey

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice end their romantic journey

Latest

view all