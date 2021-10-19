Scott Disick knew Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker was inevitable

Fans were speculating that Scott Disick did not have a positive reaction to Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker.

And that stood true as a source close to the reality TV star told E! News that Scott is "beside himself" after hearing the news.

However, a second source said that Scott "knew it was coming," as the Kardashian-Jenner family had "mentioned it to him before."

Nonetheless, the warning did not help Scott as he is "still really sad about it and is feeling low."

“He found out with the rest of the world, he wasn't given a heads up like the rest of the family because they didn't want him to do something to spoil it for Kourtney.”

"They could have seen him doing something dumb like professing his love for her or something. It was a personal moment for Kourtney so he didn't need to be involved.”