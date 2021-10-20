Chrissy Teigen shares adorable video by Luna, Miles: ‘Miss you mom’

Chrissy Teigen shares an emotional video that features her son Miles and daughter Luna reminding their mom to ‘come back home’ and ‘please call us’.



All three videos were posted to Instagram and include cameos by both Luna, 5, and Miles, 3.

In the videos, the duo can be heard saying, "Hi Mom. We miss you so much. As soon as you see this video, please call us. Because we love you so much and hope to call you soon."

Teigen seemed so moved by the adorable request that she shared the videos to Instagram and also included a candid caption that read, "My entire heart!!!!!!"

Check it out below:







