Dwayne Johnson admires Emily Blunt’s take on the colossal framework of a human’

Dwayne Johnson recently turned to social media and gushed over his admiration for Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt.



The actor shared his thoughts on Blunt’s quote in an Instagram post and he began by referencing the quote that read, “’First thing everyone notices is that colossal framework of a human, but what’s held inside is this equally oceanic compassion and humility. Blazing charisma but he’s quite shy and introverted. A very interesting and rare mix of really confident and really humble…’ ~ Emily Blunt”

The alter part of the emotional caption read, “Really moved by these beautiful and waxing words from my close friend and ohana, EB”

“I try to lead with humility and practice compassion daily. I got a little bit of confidence and a little bit of charisma and she’s right ~ I do have a loner spirit.”

He concluded by writing, “And I tend to balance out all the above with a glass of [expletive] Thanks again, Toots for these words. I owe you one”.

