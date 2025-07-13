Ariana Biermann reveals her side in parents divorce

Ariana Biermann talks about parents Kim Zolciak, Kroy divorce

Ariana Biermann has opened up about her parents’ split.

The reality tv star revealed the sides she takes in her parents Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s divorce.

Speaking with People Magazine alongside her Next Gen NYC costars, Ariana said, “I think it sucks for anybody experiencing their parents going through a divorce.”

“I love my parents' love. I know people have a lot of opinions about it, but it was really such a pure, honest love. They acted like they fell in love yesterday up until, of course, the end,” she added.

The actress also noted, “I think it's just really sad overall, and it's been a tough couple of years.”

Adding, “I'm trying to find my way still in the middle of it without disrespecting anybody or making anybody upset.”

“But I think it gets hard at times, and unintentionally, you can be going more towards one side than the other when they're fighting the kind of battles that my parents are going through right now,” she said.

Ariana Biermann’s parents Kim Zolciak and Kroy filed for divorce in April 2023 first, after 12 years of marriage. However, they called off the divorce but then in August 2022, Kroy filed for divorce second time.