 
Geo News

Ariana Biermann reveals her side in parents divorce

Ariana Biermann’s parents Kim Zolciak and Kroy filed for divorce in 2023

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 13, 2025

Ariana Biermann talks about parents Kim Zolciak, Kroy divorce
Ariana Biermann talks about parents Kim Zolciak, Kroy divorce

Ariana Biermann has opened up about her parents’ split.

The reality tv star revealed the sides she takes in her parents Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s divorce.

Speaking with People Magazine alongside her Next Gen NYC costars, Ariana said, “I think it sucks for anybody experiencing their parents going through a divorce.”

“I love my parents' love. I know people have a lot of opinions about it, but it was really such a pure, honest love. They acted like they fell in love yesterday up until, of course, the end,” she added.

The actress also noted, “I think it's just really sad overall, and it's been a tough couple of years.”

Adding, “I'm trying to find my way still in the middle of it without disrespecting anybody or making anybody upset.”

“But I think it gets hard at times, and unintentionally, you can be going more towards one side than the other when they're fighting the kind of battles that my parents are going through right now,” she said.

Ariana Biermann’s parents Kim Zolciak and Kroy filed for divorce in April 2023 first, after 12 years of marriage. However, they called off the divorce but then in August 2022, Kroy filed for divorce second time.

Kanye West on thin ice as Bianca Censori demands real action
Kanye West on thin ice as Bianca Censori demands real action
Bradley Cooper hails Anne Hathaway commitment as a partner
Bradley Cooper hails Anne Hathaway commitment as a partner
Bianca Censori stands up to Kanye West?
Bianca Censori stands up to Kanye West?
James Brolin was one decision away from being James Bond?
James Brolin was one decision away from being James Bond?
Ed Sheeran claims Detroit audience nearly blew roof off stadium video
Ed Sheeran claims Detroit audience nearly blew roof off stadium
Ed Sheeran says he wrote 'Shape of You' for THIS reason
Ed Sheeran says he wrote 'Shape of You' for THIS reason
Anne Hathaway makes rare comment about mother's talents
Anne Hathaway makes rare comment about mother's talents
Danny DeVito drops surprise update about Jack Nicholson
Danny DeVito drops surprise update about Jack Nicholson