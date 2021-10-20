 
Kate Middleton shows compassion towards drug addicts: 'Addiction is not a choice'

Kate Middleton shows compassion towards drug addicts: 'Addiction is not a choice'

Kate Middleton is asking royal admirers to empathize with drug addicts.

In her keynote speech at the launch of The Forward Trust's "Taking Action on Addiction" on Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge shared some common misconceptions that surround addiction.

"Addiction is not a choice," began Kate. "No one chooses to become an addict. But it can happen to any one of us. None of us are immune. It is all too rarely discussed as a serious mental health condition and seldom do we take the time to uncover and fully understand its fundamental root causes."

Kate wore a red pleated skirt by Christopher Kane for the day and paired her look with tan pumps by Ralph Lauren.

She added, "The journey towards addiction is often multi-layered and complex. But, by recognizing what lies beneath addiction, we can help remove the taboo and shame that sadly surrounds it."

"As a society, we need to start from a position of compassion and empathy. Where we nurture those around us, understand their journey, and what has come before them," said the duchess.

