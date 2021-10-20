 
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
Hiba Anjum

Dwayne Johnson shares advice for anyone 'feeling immense pressure'

HAHiba Anjum

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Dwayne Johnson recently presented fans with his own sage wisdom and shared advice to anyone that’s facing immense pressure.

The actor highlighted his personal thoughts while speaking to Vanity Fair and was also quoted saying, I think the most important thing to remember when you’re dealing with immense pressure, for me, is to stay calm and it’s in the calmness, amidst the calamity that you’re going through that you try to gain your clarity and focus cause it helps you make the decision.”

“And I also have found that I’m in a position these days where, in a highly stressful situation there are a lot of people who look to me and my reactions to something that will, in turn, affect how they respond and how they react to the stress or the difficult scenario."

Before concluding he added, "So I try to keep those things in mind and try to remain calm so I make the best decision possible.”


