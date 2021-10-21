 
Thursday Oct 21 2021
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s letter reveals ‘royal rift not healed yet’: report

Web Desk

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

Experts believe Meghan Markle’s letter showcases that the rift between her and the rest of the royal family proves that her ‘royal rift has not been healed’ yet.

The letter in question was a call out to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Leader Charles Schumer to allocate paid leave funds for working mothers.

This observation has been made by royal expert and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams and according to his findings, "It will be fascinating to see what the response from the public and perhaps from politicians is to this letter.”

"Her plea may well be right, she was always articulate and a campaigner since the age of 11.”

He also admitted to Express, "However, she is who she is because she is a member of the Royal Family.”

"The rift between the Sussexes and the Royal Family appears not to have been healed and the Oprah interview did a lot of damage to the image of the royals. Its contents were controversial and the Sussexes made claims that were untrue.”

