 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth urged to let Prince Charles become King regent

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

Queen Elizabeth urged to let Prince Charles become King regent

A royal expert said Queen Elizabeth "should consider that Prince Charles could be King regent", a day after the monarch cancelled her Northern Ireland visit.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen cancelled a planned trip to Northern Ireland on medical grounds, days after she was seen using a walking stick.

Royal officials said in a statement that the 95-year-old monarch "has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days".

Britain´s domestic Press Association news agency said the decision was not related to the coronavirus and that she was resting at Windsor Castle, west of London.

Speaking on a TV show, royal biographer Angela Levin said "They've been doing masses more over the last few years actually. She has handed them lots of responsibility and they represent her far more than they used to."

Levin, who is a staunch supporter of the monarchy, said "It's very busy for them, they're doing it very magnanimously, and so they should."

"They're supporting her as a person too. She rarely goes somewhere on her own."

"One member of the family will be with her to make her feel safe and well, and take over some of the conversations which can be very tiring."

"I think she should maybe consider that Prince Charles could be King regent, it means he wouldn't have a coronation but he would actually take over for her."

"She could turn up, and take over for certain engagements if she wanted to."

More From Entertainment:

Injured Jonathan Goodwin shares picture from hospital bed

Injured Jonathan Goodwin shares picture from hospital bed
Tawny Kitaen's cause of death revealed

Tawny Kitaen's cause of death revealed

Kurulus:Osman: Bala Hatun actress looks gorgeous in latest pictures

Kurulus:Osman: Bala Hatun actress looks gorgeous in latest pictures

Full text of Meghan Markle's letter to US Congress

Full text of Meghan Markle's letter to US Congress

How Zooey Deschanel was close to being part of Marvel Cinematic Universe

How Zooey Deschanel was close to being part of Marvel Cinematic Universe

Simone Biles emotionally opens up about experiencing 'twisties'

Simone Biles emotionally opens up about experiencing 'twisties'
Jennifer Aniston shares her favorite beauty looks of all time

Jennifer Aniston shares her favorite beauty looks of all time

Ray Fisher supports Ruby Rose after alleging toxic culture on Batwoman set

Ray Fisher supports Ruby Rose after alleging toxic culture on Batwoman set
So disturbing: Blake Lively calls out celebrity page for sharing photo of her kids

So disturbing: Blake Lively calls out celebrity page for sharing photo of her kids
Prince Charles visited MI6 this week says Richard Moore

Prince Charles visited MI6 this week says Richard Moore

Squid Game director responds red-blue, player-guard rumours

Squid Game director responds red-blue, player-guard rumours
Tori Spelling papped ‘livid’ outside lawyer office after custody fallout

Tori Spelling papped ‘livid’ outside lawyer office after custody fallout

Latest

view all