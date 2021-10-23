Taylor Swift teases upcoming ‘Red Season’ release: ‘Will be worth it’

Taylor Swift recently turned to social media and revealed the teaser for her upcoming Red Season release.

The reel featured a short video clip that included a snippet of the upcoming audio.

As well as a brief introduction of all red-themed items including, red nails, rings, shoes, gift boxes etc.

The post even came with a caption that hinted towards a possibly thrilling release and read, "21 days til November 12 and I *promise* it's worth the wait[exclamation mark emoji]." (sic)

Check it out below:







