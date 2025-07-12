 
Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson shut down split rumours with PDA-packed outing

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson sparked split rumours earlier this year

July 12, 2025

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson have turned down speculations of a split with a recent loved-up stroll.

The Game of Thrones alum, 29, and the British aristocrat, 30, were spotted together on Wednesday, enjoying a stroll through London's Notting Hill neighborhood.

Some new photos from the paparazzi emerged online, showing Turner pulling Pearson in for a kiss in one image and sharing a hug in another.

Other photos showed them walking arm-in-arm, laughing, and holding hands throughout their outing.

The PDA-packed stroll follows earlier speculations that the couple had broken up after fans noticed that Turner had unfollowed Pearson on Instagram.

However, Turner did not remove photos with Pearson, including her birthday tribute for him in October 2024.

Turner and Pearson were first linked in October 2023, shortly after Joe Jonas filed for divorce in September that year. The exes also share two daughters.

Meanwhile, Pearson, heir to the Cowdray estate, previously dated Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece for two years before their split in September 2023.

