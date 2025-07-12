Kid Cudi ties the knot with Lola Abecassis Sartore

Kid Cudi marries fashion designer Lola Abecassis Sartore

Kid Cudi and Lola Abecassis Sartore are officially married.

The rapper and the fashion designer tied the knot in the South of France on Saturday, June 28, per Vogue.

“We’re on cloud nine in our little bubble of love. It’s so overwhelming to receive so much love in such a short amount of time. You want this feeling to never end," Satore told the publisher.

"It was really the most perfect, flawless, peaceful day, and we want to do it all over again. Looking back, I wouldn’t change a thing.”

“It was bliss,” the fashion designer candidly revealed. “A moment out of time where the world stopped, and it was just the two of us ... It was just us and our love, and it was the purest moment.”

It is pertinent to mention that the singer, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, and Sartore first met in 2018 at the late Virgil Abloh 's first show for Louis Vuitton and made their romance public in 2024 via social media.

They also paid an honor to the late designer at their nuptials.