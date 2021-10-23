 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Kristen Stewart shares longing to portray Princess Diana ‘empathetically’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

Kristen Stewart recently weighed in on her growing desire to embody the true innate empathy, accent and growing anguish that was seen growing during the course of her early days within the Firm.

Stewart shared her thoughts regarding portrayal and emotions while chatting with the Daily Mail.

There she began by peeling the layers of Princess Diana’s “approachable aura” and admitted that it was something she hoped to embody during the course of filming.

For those unversed, the film Spencer showcases a three-day Christmas holiday look inside Buckingham Palace and also showcases the moment where Diana realized her marriage to Prince Charles had struck rocky shores.

In her interview, Stewart was quoted saying, “She was touchable. I think that even when she looked her most beautiful and her most substantial, she also felt like she could kick her shoes off and walk outside with you and ask you how you are and touch your face. And you would feel that honesty from her.”

“But ironically, she was also the most unknowable person, and at least over the three days we're imagining in the film she was the most isolated human you can think of.”

She also went on to say, “It doesn't go into any salacious details. It's really just an imagining of a three-day period when it all became most heavy on her. It's more about her internal experience than anything else.”

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick spotted with new lady love after Kourtney Kardashian's engagement

Scott Disick spotted with new lady love after Kourtney Kardashian's engagement
DMX's alleged children count increases to 15 ahead of estate divison

DMX's alleged children count increases to 15 ahead of estate divison
Elton John dishes his idea of life after retirement from music

Elton John dishes his idea of life after retirement from music
Khloé Kardashian announces release date of next Kar-Jenner show

Khloé Kardashian announces release date of next Kar-Jenner show
UK courts acknowledge exchange of legal papers to Prince Andrew

UK courts acknowledge exchange of legal papers to Prince Andrew
‘Rust’ film crew protested safety conditions ‘hours before’ deadly incident: report

‘Rust’ film crew protested safety conditions ‘hours before’ deadly incident: report
Kate and William to visit US to host Earthshot Prize 2022

Kate and William to visit US to host Earthshot Prize 2022
Ludacris opens up on Vin Diesel & Dwayne Johnson feud

Ludacris opens up on Vin Diesel & Dwayne Johnson feud
How Prince Philip would have reacted to Queen Elizabeth's recent health battle

How Prince Philip would have reacted to Queen Elizabeth's recent health battle

Britney Spears rejoices on weight loss: ‘Nice to finally see results’

Britney Spears rejoices on weight loss: ‘Nice to finally see results’
Alec Baldwin shooting: what we know so far

Alec Baldwin shooting: what we know so far
Ryan Gosling to play Margot Robbie's Ken in new 'Barbie' movie

Ryan Gosling to play Margot Robbie's Ken in new 'Barbie' movie

Latest

view all