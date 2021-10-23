 
Saturday Oct 23 2021
Web Desk

Kate Middleton ‘last hope’ for Firm against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Web Desk

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

Kate Middleton recently got hailed by experts for being the last line of defence against Prince Harry and his ‘show-stealing star quality’.

This claim has been made by royal journalist Charlotte Griffiths and during her interview on the Palace Confidential podcast she was quoted saying, “I think it’s essential they turn up the glamour because the ‘Fab Four’ never came to fruition.”

Griffiths also added, “I’m afraid, the Royal Family look quite bland compared to Meghan and Harry, they just have that star quality.”

“And Kate has got to ramp it up, because she’s got to bring the glamour. She is our last hope for glamour in the Royal Family now.”

