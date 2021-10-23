James Corden likely to become the best paid British host in US

James Corden to become the best paid British host in the US

James Corden's contract for the TV program, The Late Late Show, will expire next year while its broadcasting company, CBS, is trying to come up with the best offer to anchor the star personality.

The reports are hinting at the English actor soon receiving a huge offer of £15m deal to stay as the face of humor-packed show for another two years.

The expected deal will offer him £7.5m annually in comparison to the £5m he is currently receiving.

If the deal gets materialized, the 43-year-old TV personality would become the best paid British host in the US.

The Sun has reported that, “CBS has no plan B, James is their guy and who they see staying with them.”

“He is one of the faces of the network; he fronts a massively successful show and drives lots of traffic to them online. The figures that are being discussed are around £15m for two years,” added the news publication.