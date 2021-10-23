 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 23 2021
By
Web Desk

James Corden likely to become the best paid British host in US

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

James Corden to become the best paid British host in the US
James Corden to become the best paid British host in the US

James Corden's contract for the TV program, The Late Late Show, will  expire next year while its broadcasting company, CBS, is trying to come up with the best offer to anchor the star personality.

The reports are hinting at the English actor soon receiving a huge offer of £15m deal to stay as the face of humor-packed show for another two years.

The expected deal will offer him £7.5m annually in comparison to the £5m he is currently receiving.

If the deal gets materialized, the 43-year-old TV personality would become the best paid British host in the US.

The Sun has reported that, “CBS has no plan B, James is their guy and who they see staying with them.”

“He is one of the faces of the network; he fronts a massively successful show and drives lots of traffic to them online. The figures that are being discussed are around £15m for two years,” added the news publication.

More From Entertainment:

Superman invites the wrath of Indians for destroying military equipment in Occupied Kashmir

Superman invites the wrath of Indians for destroying military equipment in Occupied Kashmir
Who is Halyna Hutchins?

Who is Halyna Hutchins?
Prince Charles addresses Saudi Green Initiative forum

Prince Charles addresses Saudi Green Initiative forum
Priyanka Chopra shares an emotional Instagram post for mom

Priyanka Chopra shares an emotional Instagram post for mom
Meghan Markle ‘taking advantage’ of freedom post Megxit: report

Meghan Markle ‘taking advantage’ of freedom post Megxit: report
Queen Elizabeth ‘diving into work’ to ‘fill huge hole’ left by Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth ‘diving into work’ to ‘fill huge hole’ left by Prince Philip
Scott Disick spotted with new lady love after Kourtney Kardashian's engagement

Scott Disick spotted with new lady love after Kourtney Kardashian's engagement
DMX's alleged children count increases to 15 ahead of estate divison

DMX's alleged children count increases to 15 ahead of estate divison
Meghan Markle ‘red-faced’ over US policy plea reaction: ‘Bill’s already passed’

Meghan Markle ‘red-faced’ over US policy plea reaction: ‘Bill’s already passed’
Kate Middleton ‘last hope’ for Firm against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton ‘last hope’ for Firm against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Elton John dishes his idea of life after retirement from music

Elton John dishes his idea of life after retirement from music
Khloé Kardashian announces release date of next Kar-Jenner show

Khloé Kardashian announces release date of next Kar-Jenner show

Latest

view all