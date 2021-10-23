 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Emma Watson shows how to look flawless in 'green' fashion

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

Emma Watson shows how to look flawless in green fashion
Emma Watson shows how to look flawless in 'green' fashion 

Hollywood actor, Emma Watson who actively speaks up for a healthier environment, turned herself into a ‘green’ fashion advocate as she adorned a sustainable crop top.

The Harry Potter star attended the Climate Reality event, fronted by former vice president of the US, Al Gore, in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old actor chose a two-piece outfit for the occasion which was ‘custom-made’ by a well-acclaimed designer, Emilia Wickstead.

Taking to her Instagram, Watson shared, “Thank you to the loveliest Emilia for making me this beautiful custom piece.“

“It was handmade in London using leftover fabrics consisting of 62% recycled yarn that was locally sourced, woven, and printed in Italy. I will be wearing this a lot!!” the actor wrote.



More From Entertainment:

Billboards against Prince William will be placed ahead of COP26 in Glasgow

Billboards against Prince William will be placed ahead of COP26 in Glasgow
Hailey Bieber sends love to family of Halyna Hutchins

Hailey Bieber sends love to family of Halyna Hutchins
'Vikings' Lagertha actress reacts to death of Halyna Hutchins

'Vikings' Lagertha actress reacts to death of Halyna Hutchins
‘Dune’ actor Jason Momoa reveals how he got role in the film

‘Dune’ actor Jason Momoa reveals how he got role in the film
Superman invites the wrath of Indians for destroying military equipment in Occupied Kashmir

Superman invites the wrath of Indians for destroying military equipment in Occupied Kashmir
Who is Halyna Hutchins?

Who is Halyna Hutchins?
Prince Charles addresses Saudi Green Initiative forum

Prince Charles addresses Saudi Green Initiative forum
James Corden likely to become the best paid British host in US

James Corden likely to become the best paid British host in US
Priyanka Chopra shares an emotional Instagram post for mom

Priyanka Chopra shares an emotional Instagram post for mom
Meghan Markle ‘taking advantage’ of freedom post Megxit: report

Meghan Markle ‘taking advantage’ of freedom post Megxit: report
Queen Elizabeth ‘diving into work’ to ‘fill huge hole’ left by Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth ‘diving into work’ to ‘fill huge hole’ left by Prince Philip
Scott Disick spotted with new lady love after Kourtney Kardashian's engagement

Scott Disick spotted with new lady love after Kourtney Kardashian's engagement

Latest

view all