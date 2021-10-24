 
Showbiz
Sunday Oct 24 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Esra Bilgic gets married to co-star Ugur Gunes in latest trailer of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Sunday Oct 24, 2021

Esra Bilgic gets married to co-star Ugur Gunes in latest trailer of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’
Esra Bilgic gets married to co-star Ugur Gunes in latest trailer of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

Turkish superstar Esra Bilgic, who is best known as Halime Sultan, and her co-star Ugur Gunes got married in the latest trailer of their new drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar, winning the hearts of the fans on social media.

Esra aka Halime Sultan turned to Instagram and shared the new trailer of the upcoming episode of Kanunsuz Topraklar, that premiered on September 29.

In the trailer, Esra and Ugur Gunes can be seen getting married in a traditional ceremony.

The Turkish actress looked stunning in traditional red bridal ensembles.

Esra posted the trailer with caption “Kanunsuz Topraklar new trailer” along with a heart and fire emojis.

The endearing post garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Ugur Gunes also took to the Facebook-owned app and shared the same trailer in his stories. 

More From Showbiz:

Ayeza Khan furious over Ali Azmat's comments on Noor Jehan: 'Bay adab bay naseeb!'

Ayeza Khan furious over Ali Azmat's comments on Noor Jehan: 'Bay adab bay naseeb!'
Mira Sethi calls out 'wardens' who enjoy 'policing' women on their clothes

Mira Sethi calls out 'wardens' who enjoy 'policing' women on their clothes
Yasir Hussain finds Saheefa Jabbar's look-alike in this 'Squid Game' character

Yasir Hussain finds Saheefa Jabbar's look-alike in this 'Squid Game' character
Katrina Kaif wants trouble for Akshay Kumar ahead of ‘Sooryavanshi’ release?

Katrina Kaif wants trouble for Akshay Kumar ahead of ‘Sooryavanshi’ release?
Faysal Quraishi, Madiha Imam to star in new blockbuster drama after 'Muqaddar'

Faysal Quraishi, Madiha Imam to star in new blockbuster drama after 'Muqaddar'
Ranveer Singh corrects Deepika Padukone after she calls herself an 'actor'

Ranveer Singh corrects Deepika Padukone after she calls herself an 'actor'
Aryan Khan maintains sanity by reading Hindu mythology, novels in Jail

Aryan Khan maintains sanity by reading Hindu mythology, novels in Jail

Ishaan Khatter brings Ananya Pandey flowers ahead of Monday NCB summon

Ishaan Khatter brings Ananya Pandey flowers ahead of Monday NCB summon
Moammar Rana shares rare photo with Salman Khan before India-Pakistan match

Moammar Rana shares rare photo with Salman Khan before India-Pakistan match
Sonu Nigam reveals that his father manages all his finance till date

Sonu Nigam reveals that his father manages all his finance till date
Ali Azmat on Noor Jehan statement: 'PTV was so bad that we didn’t feel like watching it'

Ali Azmat on Noor Jehan statement: 'PTV was so bad that we didn’t feel like watching it'
Sunny Leone dubs dating Russell Peters the 'biggest mistake of my life'

Sunny Leone dubs dating Russell Peters the 'biggest mistake of my life'

Latest

view all