Esra Bilgic gets married to co-star Ugur Gunes in latest trailer of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

Turkish superstar Esra Bilgic, who is best known as Halime Sultan, and her co-star Ugur Gunes got married in the latest trailer of their new drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar, winning the hearts of the fans on social media.



Esra aka Halime Sultan turned to Instagram and shared the new trailer of the upcoming episode of Kanunsuz Topraklar, that premiered on September 29.

In the trailer, Esra and Ugur Gunes can be seen getting married in a traditional ceremony.

The Turkish actress looked stunning in traditional red bridal ensembles.

Esra posted the trailer with caption “Kanunsuz Topraklar new trailer” along with a heart and fire emojis.

The endearing post garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Ugur Gunes also took to the Facebook-owned app and shared the same trailer in his stories.