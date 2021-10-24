 
Hailey Bieber 'heartbroken' over tragic loss of Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin's niece Hailey Bieber 'heartbroken' over tragic loss of Halyna Hutchins

Hailey Bieber is in utter shock after the tragic incident on the sets of uncle Alec Baldwin's movie Rust.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, Hailey extended her condolences to Halyna Hutchins' family for their 'devastating' loss.

"Sending all my love to the family of Halyna Hutchins. This is a truly unimaginable and devastating tragedy," she began

"My thoughts are also with Joel Souza as he recovers," she continued. Joel, who was being treated at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, discharged on Friday.

"I am absolutely heartbroken for everyone involved," she concluded.

Hailey's condolence comes after Alec Baldwin accidentally shot Halyna Hutchins in a prop gun accident this week in New Mexico.

