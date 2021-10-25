Amelia Hamlin shows off her true bliss amid Scott Disick split

Charming model Amelia Hamlin appeared in a very happy mood in latest snaps, expressing that she was in a very good place emotionally after she called it quits with Scott Disick.



The 20-year-old model said she was 'rly rly happy' in a series of Instagram images shared Sunday, though one featured her flipping off the camera.

Amelia's post seems to be a direct message to her ex-beau, who was pictured partying the night away with another teenage model in Los Angeles.

The model dined for the night at Katie Holmes' ex Emilio Vitolo's restaurant in NYC, as images of Vitolo and his father with customers were seen on the walls.

Amelia Hamlin posed up a storm while dining in a white crop top and black leather pants with combat boots, as well as a Prada bomber jacket.