What happened to Lee Andrews? Inside the timeline of his disappearance

Katie Price is reportedly getting more worried after losing contact with her husband Lee Andrews after his sudden failure to appear for a television interview in the UK.

The couple got married earlier this year only days after meeting face to face for the first time.

Since then, their relationship stayed in the massive spotlight because of the long distance between them, with Lee living in Dubai.

Questions about his past also continued to follow him after some of his former girlfriends reportedly accused him of being a “scammer.”

Things became more confusing when Lee was expected to fly to London for the couple’s first joint interview on Good Morning Britain. Katie arrived at the studio alone after Lee failed to show up.

During the interview, rumours already started spreading online claiming that Lee was stopped at the airport.

The reality star, however, denied those reports and explained that he simply missed his flight because of business issues, as she also insisted at the time that he was still planning to come to the UK.

Since then, moreover, Katie reportedly said that she hasn’t talked to him for more than a week, as different stories about his whereabouts have continued to appear online, including claims that he may not be able to leave Dubai.

The situation has now turned into a growing mystery, with Katie reportedly trying to get help from authorities while searching for answers about what may have happened to him.