 
entertainment
Monday Oct 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid cuts a model figure in Agent 007 cropped top and string bikini

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 25, 2021

Bella Hadid cuts a model figure in Agent 007 cropped top and string bikini

Bella Hadid stunned fans with her gorgeous beauty as she appeared to be a Bond girl in Agent 007 top and string bikini during her latest styling session at a beach.

The 25-year-old supermodel looked out of this world in behind-the-scenes snaps from Michael Kors campaign video.

Gigi Hadid's sweet sister showed off her endless legs and fit physique in a black swimsuit, looking like every inch the Bond girl as she shared her never-before-seen photos.

Bella Hadid cuts a model figure in Agent 007 cropped top and string bikini

The fashionista put her bronzed frame on display while bringing the heat in a pool shoot during a styling session.

The Kors 007 capsule collection was timed to coincide with the release of No Time To Die with Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux, and Ana de Armas. But, Bella who is a face of Michael Kors was tapped to appear in the brand's latest James Bond themed campaign and she shared some behind the scenes snaps.

Bella Hadid showed off her very toned and tanned tummy in some of the photos while wearing high rise bikini bottoms and a cropped black tee.

More From Entertainment:

‘Rust’ star Jensen Ackles shares tribute in memory of Halyna Hutchins

‘Rust’ star Jensen Ackles shares tribute in memory of Halyna Hutchins
Calls escalate of banning firearms in movie-making after Alec Baldwin shooting

Calls escalate of banning firearms in movie-making after Alec Baldwin shooting
Amelia Hamlin shows off her true bliss amid Scott Disick split

Amelia Hamlin shows off her true bliss amid Scott Disick split
James Michael Tyler, Friends' actor, dies at 59

James Michael Tyler, Friends' actor, dies at 59
Katie Price breaks silence on her drink-driving car crash, admits 'full responsibility' over incident

Katie Price breaks silence on her drink-driving car crash, admits 'full responsibility' over incident
Justin Bieber gushes over Hailey Bieber, shares her stunning snap with sweet caption

Justin Bieber gushes over Hailey Bieber, shares her stunning snap with sweet caption
Angelina Jolie turns heads as she graces 16th Rome Film Festival premiere of Eternals

Angelina Jolie turns heads as she graces 16th Rome Film Festival premiere of Eternals
Ed Sheeran tests positive for Covid-19

Ed Sheeran tests positive for Covid-19
Halyna Hutchins' father does not blame Alec Baldwin for daughter's death

Halyna Hutchins' father does not blame Alec Baldwin for daughter's death
Armorer who gave Alec Baldwin loaded gun has history of 'carelessness'

Armorer who gave Alec Baldwin loaded gun has history of 'carelessness'

Princess Diana would be 'horrified' over movie, TV portrayals

Princess Diana would be 'horrified' over movie, TV portrayals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may celebrate Christmas in UK

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may celebrate Christmas in UK

Latest

view all