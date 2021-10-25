Bella Hadid cuts a model figure in Agent 007 cropped top and string bikini

Bella Hadid stunned fans with her gorgeous beauty as she appeared to be a Bond girl in Agent 007 top and string bikini during her latest styling session at a beach.

The 25-year-old supermodel looked out of this world in behind-the-scenes snaps from Michael Kors campaign video.



Gigi Hadid's sweet sister showed off her endless legs and fit physique in a black swimsuit, looking like every inch the Bond girl as she shared her never-before-seen photos.

The fashionista put her bronzed frame on display while bringing the heat in a pool shoot during a styling session.



The Kors 007 capsule collection was timed to coincide with the release of No Time To Die with Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux, and Ana de Armas. But, Bella who is a face of Michael Kors was tapped to appear in the brand's latest James Bond themed campaign and she shared some behind the scenes snaps.



Bella Hadid showed off her very toned and tanned tummy in some of the photos while wearing high rise bikini bottoms and a cropped black tee.

