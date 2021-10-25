 
entertainment
Monday Oct 25 2021
Halyna Hutchins' sister reacts to 'deadly shooting incident on 'Rust'

Monday Oct 25, 2021

Halyna Hutchins sister reacts to ‘deadly shooting incident on ‘Rust’
Halyna Hutchins' sister reacts to ‘deadly shooting incident on ‘Rust’

Halyna Hutchins' sister Svetlana Androsovych has officially issued a statement in response to the deadly incident of shooting that happened on the set of Rust.

Halyna’s sister shared her response during a candid interview with The Kyiv Post and was quoted saying, 

Ms Androsovych wore her heart on her sleeve and spoke with The Kyiv Post.

There she was quoted saying,  "I cannot comprehend [her passing]. I loved her very much; I was very proud of her, and she was my role model. We were always close and remained in touch, despite the distance.”

For those unversed, Hutchin's sister lives, alongside their parents in Kyiv, Ukraine.

"This loss is a great grief for our family, and I see how hard it is for our parents. Hopefully, time will ease our heartache,"

Androsovych concluded by admitting, “Her determination was admired by many. Her marriage and relationship with her husband is an example to follow – no quarrels or scandals. It was real love, their beautiful son, is proof of that, we call him ‘wunderkind’ – a brilliant and capable boy."

