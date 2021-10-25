 
entertainment
Monday Oct 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth eager to return to royal duties after hospitalization

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 25, 2021

Queen Elizabeth eager to return to royal duties after hospitalization
Queen Elizabeth eager to return to royal duties after hospitalization

Queen Elizabeth II, who spent a night in hospital last week, is eager to return to royal duties and likely to resume her work this weekend, according to media reports.

The 95-year-old monarch, who has ‘reluctantly’ reduced her workload after recent hospitalisation, is eager to return to work.

She also missed her Sunday church service which she rarely fails to attend.

The Queen wants to resume official duties as early as this weekend and she has already been reading her official government red boxes.

The Queen will have to agree to one condition if she wants to return to work and that is she will have to take at least one relative along on her working visits, according to a report by the Telegraph.

Last week, Queen Elizabeth II spent a night in hospital for tests after being forced to cancel a visit to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

More From Entertainment:

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend take baby Jack's ashes during family travel

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend take baby Jack's ashes during family travel
Kim Kardashian unveils Skims collaboration with Fendi

Kim Kardashian unveils Skims collaboration with Fendi
Duchess Camilla gets candid about mother's crippling battle with osteoporosis

Duchess Camilla gets candid about mother's crippling battle with osteoporosis
Alec Baldwin, Halyna Hutchins’ family 'definitely sad' after meeting

Alec Baldwin, Halyna Hutchins’ family 'definitely sad' after meeting

Josh Hopkins pays tribute to Halyna Hutchins

Josh Hopkins pays tribute to Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin practiced drawing gun before shooting Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin practiced drawing gun before shooting Halyna Hutchins
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals what she thinks of Glenn Close slamming her Oscar win

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals what she thinks of Glenn Close slamming her Oscar win
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's marriage to happen sooner than expected

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's marriage to happen sooner than expected

Site of Baldwin set shooting in New Mexico plays key role for Hollywood

Site of Baldwin set shooting in New Mexico plays key role for Hollywood
Prince Harry’s memoir release to ‘shove’ Prince Charles in ‘line of fire’

Prince Harry’s memoir release to ‘shove’ Prince Charles in ‘line of fire’
'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' star, Kim Seon Ho admitted in hospital: reports

'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' star, Kim Seon Ho admitted in hospital: reports
‘Friends’ alum Courtney Cox mourns loss of co-star James Michael Tyler

‘Friends’ alum Courtney Cox mourns loss of co-star James Michael Tyler

Latest

view all