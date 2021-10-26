Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria says 'heart is with Halyna'

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria broke her silence on the tragic incident of firing, saying her “heart is with Halyna” after a cinematographer was fatally shot with a prop gun on a film set.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, unfortunately lost his life on Thursday after being shot with the prop by Alec on the set of Western film 'Rust'.

The victim was airlifted to hospital in New Mexico but was pronounced dead by medical staff.

An assistant director unwittingly handed Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use in the moments before the shooting, according to court documents,

Hilaria wrote on Instagram: “My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec.

“It’s said, ‘There are no words’ because it’s impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support.”

Alec’s brother Stephen previously asked for his followers to send “prayers” to all those involved in the “tragic” incident.