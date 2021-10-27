 
Showbiz
What is the reason behind Shilpa Shetty's strange haircut?

Wednesday Oct 27, 2021

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty recently received mixed reactions from the fans over her strange new haircut after a video of it went viral on social media.

In the video, the Hungama 2 actor can be seen getting her hair twisted from above the neck.

The video, she posted on Instagram, left her millions of fans surprised and they were eager to know the reason behind her strange haircut.

Now, according to Indian media, the reason behind her strange haircut was her husband Raj Kundra.

Media outlets, quoting sources, reported that Shilpa had not trimmed her hair because of fashion, but she had made a vow (mannat) which was fulfilled.

The actress had kept the ‘mannat’ to shave a part of her head if husband Raj Kundra released on bail in the alleged pornography case.

Shilpa’s vow was fulfilled and keeping her promise, the actress shaved her hair above the neck.


