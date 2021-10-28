Angelina Jolie, Shiloh, Zahara grace ‘Eternals’ cast party, see pics

Thursday Oct 28, 2021
Angelina Jolie turned into a sight to behold as she graced Eternal cast party with her two daughters, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt on October 27th.
The Jolie-Pitt daughters caught the attention of the paps when they arrived at the glam-filled party at a private members’ club in London.
Zahara, 16, adorned a yellow off-shoulder dress with black sandals while Shiloh, 15, looked absolutely chic in a sheer blue jean jacket over a plain black top.
Instead of something classy, she paired her outfit with comfy black sneakers.
Meanwhile, the 46-year-old, the Maleficent star looked as gorgeous as always in a sleek green smock dress and nude shaded heals.
The Hollywood diva had a natural-looking makeup on with her long hairs down.