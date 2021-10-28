 
entertainment
Prince William learnt how to obey royal command after clash with the Queen

The royals had different options in mind for the groom's wedding attire

Prince William learnt how to not mess with Queen Elizabeth after a small little argument he had with her prior to his wedding to Kate Middleton.

The royals had different options in mind for the groom's wedding attire, however it was the Queen who won at the end.

The Duke of Cambridge said he learnt that day that you "don't mess with your grandmother."

William shared the hilarious information while speaking with ABC in 2012, just months after the wedding was watched by millions of TV viewers around the world.

He said at the time, "What I really wanted to wear was the Irish Guards frock coat.

"We had a couple of discussions on this matter but, as I learnt growing up, you don’t mess with your grandmother.

"What she says goes," he added.

The Duke sported the frock coat during previous royal engagements but had been appointed colonel two months before the wedding.

However, the Queen insisted that he wear the red tunic of the Irish Guards on his big day.

