 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 28 2021
By
Web Desk

New York exhibition celebrates David Bowie's 75th birth anniversary

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

 
New York exhibition celebrates David Bowies 75th birth anniversary

A pop-up shop-cum-exhibition in New York is celebrating David Bowie on his upcoming 75th birth anniversary.

Located in the Manhattan neighborhood of Soho where the British singer lived, the multimedia experience, entitled "Bowie 75," will remain open free of charge through January. The date of Bowie's birthday, Jan. 8, will be marked.

"This is meant to be a celebration of David, for David and for his fans," Lawrence Peryer, the producer of "Bowie 75," said in an interview.

The exhibit of all things Bowie, who died in 2016, includes gift-shop displays of Bowie-emblazoned and themed T-shirts, sweatshirts, mugs, posters, books and other paraphernalia.

Also of note are a series of multimedia displays that aim to bring the icon back to life. Bowie can be heard opining on topics such as the public interpretation of artwork in telephone messages you can listen to in a replica of a K2 British phonebox seen on the album cover of "Ziggy Stardust."

Another immersive experience allows visitors to listen to Bowie in a 360-surround soundspace.

Fans can also write digital messages at a station called "Ground Control to Major Tom," an allusion to the lyrics of the Bowie classic, "Space Oddity."

"David Bowie has saved my life and many people's lives. He's my favorite person, my favorite artist, so he's made me love life," said New York singer/songwriter, Alessandra Mendez. "This is just great."

An additional "Bowie 75" pop-up shop-and-exhibit is also available in Bowie's other major haunt of London.Reuters

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth looks healthy in latest appearance

Queen Elizabeth looks healthy in latest appearance

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul pays tribute to founding father of Republic of Turkey

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul pays tribute to founding father of Republic of Turkey

Queen 'extremely disappointed' after forgoing favourite pastime over health

Queen 'extremely disappointed' after forgoing favourite pastime over health

COP26: Prince Charles to join Kate Middleton and William to host a reception

COP26: Prince Charles to join Kate Middleton and William to host a reception
Alec Baldwin keeps low profile following Halyna Hutchins tragedy

Alec Baldwin keeps low profile following Halyna Hutchins tragedy
Full text: Twitter hate accounts targeting Meghan Markle and Harry

Full text: Twitter hate accounts targeting Meghan Markle and Harry
Jeremy Renner jokes Chris Hemsworth stole Thor’s hammer from film set

Jeremy Renner jokes Chris Hemsworth stole Thor’s hammer from film set
Age of Empires reboots for a new era

Age of Empires reboots for a new era
Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari lands starring role with Mel Gibson

Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari lands starring role with Mel Gibson
Gwyneth Paltrow gets real about the tough side of parenthood

Gwyneth Paltrow gets real about the tough side of parenthood
When Olivia Rodrigo got 'Rayban' from Joe Biden on White House visit

When Olivia Rodrigo got 'Rayban' from Joe Biden on White House visit
Meghan Markle snub: Prince William, Kate Middleton's nanny gets mental health care

Meghan Markle snub: Prince William, Kate Middleton's nanny gets mental health care

Latest

view all