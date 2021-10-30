Hollywood armorer explains how ‘Rust’ weapon killed Halyna Hutchins

A weapons armorer from Hollywood recently sat down to explain why Alec Baldwin’s prop gun was able to shoot a round that had the velocity and ability to take the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Weapons armorer Bryan W. Carpenter presented the analysis and explained to Fox News, "When you’re using period guns from the Western era of the U.S., they don’t require any modification at all to fire a blank."



"The guns from the 1800s are all mechanically operated. Meaning you have to do something each time to make the cylinder rotate and the gun fire.”

“In the case of Alec Baldwin's gun that he used on this set… you would have to physically cock the hammer back with your thumb each time you wanted it to fire and then pull the trigger.”

“Then cock the hammer back and then pull the trigger each time. It’s done manually,” he went on to explain.

"Imagine Wyatt Earp, Billy the Kid, Pat Garrett and all those characters from back in the Old West and the guns they would’ve carried."

"This type of gun, they’re commonly referred to a Peacemaker. Back in the 1800s, Colt Firearm Company was one of the first to make the gun and the name was the Colt Peacemaker. “

They are a simple, six-shot, mechanically operated weapon. The mechanics of it is called a single action.”

“Because they're from that era and they require manual operation to function, you don't have to have any modifications to the gun."

"Now they said that one of those guns on the table that they recovered may have been the same gun modified. My best guess is they just had one that was a true replica, like a prop gun, one made out of metal, and one made out of all plastic."

For those unversed, the director, Mendoza previously told the outlet that there was "some complacency” on set around weapons safety.

Investigators found almost 500 rounds of ammunition, a mixture of blanks, dummy rounds, and something akin to live rounds as well.

Findings which, to date, firearms specialist armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed claims should ‘never have been’ present.



