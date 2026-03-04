'Dallas' star Annabel Schofield’s last post reveals gut-wrenching details

Dallas star Annabel Schofield has passed away at the age of 62 after succumbing to cancer.

The actress, who played the role of Laurel Ellis in the hit primetime soap opera, breathed her last on February 28, in Los Angeles months after finding out in July that her cancer had spread to her brain during her three-year fight.

Away from the limelight and movie sets, she documented her cancer battle with a series of posts on GoFundMe.

Her last post before death was on January 18, where she offered an update on her health.

The former supermodel told her fans she had surgery removing a large mass in her nasal cavity.

In a gut-wrenching update she shared feeling “pretty wobbly and weak” but was relieved she could breathe through her nose.

In her primetime Schofield graced the front cover of Vogue magazines and starred in campaigns for major brands, including Yves Saint Laurent.

Melissa Richardson, the owner of the Take Two Agency (the firm that represented Schofield early in her career) led the tributes in the wake of The Protector actress’ death.

“She never changed from the sweet little 17-year-old Welsh girl I first met,” she said. “She was directly loyal, caring, and above all, a raging beauty. She knew her craft. She was the best.”

After becoming famous for her role in a Bugle Boy Jeans TV commercial, Schofield moved to Los Angeles and played Laurel Ellis in Dallas, appearing in 12 episodes of the beloved series in 1988.