Saturday Oct 30 2021
Madonna ‘never questions’ her age while performing

Saturday Oct 30, 2021

Singer and songwriter Madonna admits she never really thinks of her growing age when she’s performing because she intends to ‘go until the wheels fall off’.

The star weighed in on it all while speaking to V Magazine and was also quoted saying, " I don't even think about my age, to tell you the truth,” the singer admitted to her interviewer.

“I just keep going. Even when I performed almost my entire tour in agony, I had no cartilage left in my right hip, and everyone kept saying, 'You gotta stop, you gotta stop.' I said, 'I will not stop. I will go until the wheels fall off'."

"And it was COVID that shut us down in Paris when we still had 10 days left of shows and I was going to keep going.”

Honestly, “I didn't care how much it hurt," she candidly went on to say.

At the end of the day, it all boils down to love and not age. “I don't ever think about the limitations of time and when I should be stopping."

"I only think about it when extremely ignorant people say to me, 'Don't you think you've earned the right to just sit back and enjoy all of your success and all things that you've achieved and retire?'"

