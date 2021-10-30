 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 30 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Boris Johnson updates nation on Queen Elizabeth’s health status

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 30, 2021

PM Boris Johnson updates nation on Queen Elizabeth’s health status
PM Boris Johnson updates nation on Queen Elizabeth’s health status

Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson updates the nation on Queen Elizabeth’s current health status.

The PM shared the news with Channel 4 News at the G20 summit and claimed, “I spoke to Her Majesty and she’s on very good form.

“She’s just got to follow the advice of her doctors and get some rest and I think that’s the important thing. I think the whole country wishes her well.”

In a separate interview with ITV News, he further went on to elaborate, “I spoke to her Majesty as I do every week as part of my job. She seems in very good form.”

“She’s been told by her doctors that she’s got to rest and I think we’ve got to respect that and understand that. Everybody wishes her all the very best.”

More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner 'had to lie' to Kourtney Kardashian ahead of Travis Barker proposal

Kris Jenner 'had to lie' to Kourtney Kardashian ahead of Travis Barker proposal
Will Smith details battling suicidal thoughts in new YouTube series

Will Smith details battling suicidal thoughts in new YouTube series

John Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds to share screen space in 'Imaginary Friends'

John Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds to share screen space in 'Imaginary Friends'
'Rust' film armorer says producers ignored her safety requests

'Rust' film armorer says producers ignored her safety requests
Prince Harry ‘struggles’ over self-image without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry ‘struggles’ over self-image without Meghan Markle
Prince Andrew’s lawyers accuse Virginia Giuffre of suing him ‘to achieve another payday’

Prince Andrew’s lawyers accuse Virginia Giuffre of suing him ‘to achieve another payday’
BTS receive nominations for 2021 American Music Awards

BTS receive nominations for 2021 American Music Awards
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry clap back against vaccine equity

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry clap back against vaccine equity
Meghan Markle dubbed ‘sales woman’ after ‘The Bench’ video reading

Meghan Markle dubbed ‘sales woman’ after ‘The Bench’ video reading
Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid bent on co-parenting Khai despite split

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid bent on co-parenting Khai despite split

Sam Asghari reminds Britney Spears of their relationship

Sam Asghari reminds Britney Spears of their relationship
Hybe Labels ‘taking legal action’ against BTS inspired cryptocurrency scam

Hybe Labels ‘taking legal action’ against BTS inspired cryptocurrency scam

Latest

view all