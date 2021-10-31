Zayn Malik dropped by his label for being 'almost impossible to control'

Zayn Malik’s label ditched the Pillow Talk singer for being ‘impossible to control’, claimed the recent reports.

According to The Sun, record label RCA took the stern decision ‘a while ago’ as it feared that the singer was getting “impossible to control.”

The news outlet revealed that a source shared, “A lot of people have tried desperately to get Zayn’s life and career back on track, but nothing has worked."

“So many people who have worked with him have just given up,” a sourced shared with the outlet.

Quoting its source, the outlet reported, “He’s almost impossible to control or guide. A while ago his label quietly decided it was the end of the line for their relationship, and now this."

The revelation came forth amidst the 28-year-old star’s break up with Gigi Hadid after a dramatic altercation rift with her mother, Yolanda Hadid.