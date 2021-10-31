Hailey Bieber recreates Britney Spears’ iconic looks to pay homage to singer

US supermodel Hailey Bieber recreated the iconic looks of Britney Spears for Halloween to pay homage to the singer.



Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old model shared her stunning photos, recreating Britney’s iconic looks for Halloween.

She said, “Happy Halloweekend. The first concert I ever went to was the queen @britneyspears and I’ve been shook ever since.”

Hailey also shared the same photos in her Insta Stories.

Canadian pop singer and Hailey’s husband Justin Bieber can’t stop gushing over her.

The Lonely singer turned to Instagram and shared the stunning photo of Hailey, where she recreates Spears’ most famous look (Catholic schoolgirl outfit) from her debut music video, Baby One More Time.

He posted the photo with caption “Baby you killed this.”

Justin Bieber also extended love to the Crazy singer. “@britneyspears we love you.”

The endearing posts have won the hearts of the fans.