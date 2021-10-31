Kate Middleton left ‘in tears’ by Prince William’s canceled plans

Kate Middleton was reportedly left to cry it out alone once Prince William canceled holiday plans on her at the last minute.



Experts admit that the reason for her fears was because the Duchess of Cambridge could sense something ‘sinister’ to come in the near future.



Royal author Katie Nicholl brought this claim forward in her 2011 book and was quoted saying, “At the last minute William had a change of heart and decided to stay with his own family instead.”

He is also said to have “informed a tearful Kate during a late-night conversation on Boxing Day”.

While to many the short notice may mean “no big deal”, Kate found it to be a “a sign of something more sinister to come” and “She had good reason to be concerned.”

Since “William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate. Both advised him not to hurry into anything.”