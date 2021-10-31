 
Sunday Oct 31 2021
Eminem joins LL Cool J at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Sunday Oct 31, 2021

Eminem made a surprise appearance as rapper LL Cool J marked his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last on Saturday with a medley of his songs

Em joined him for ‘Rock The Bells’ after the rapper started his performance with ‘Rock Around The Clock’ and ‘Going Back To Cali’.

According to nme.com, J-Lo also joined the rapper onstage for ‘All I Have’, and he rounded off the set with ‘I’m Bad’ and ‘Mama Said Knock You Out’.

The website reported that LL Cool J was presented with the Musical Excellence Award by Dr Dre at the 36th annual induction ceremony.


