BTS releases 2022 Season’s Greetings with ‘star turned villain’ video

BTS recently released a new video with 2022 Seasons Greetings and a video concept that showcases a “star turned villain” dynamic.



The video itself was released a few hours ago and has already amassed 4,075,915 views.

It features a concept video where the boys portray ‘stars turned villains’ like a mad scientist (RM), a hacker (Jin), a gray pianist (Suga), a mystic strategist (J-Hope), an Alley Cat (Jimin), a fate Reader (V), and finally an action-taker (Jungkook).

Check it out below: