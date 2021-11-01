 
Monday Nov 01 2021
Hilaria Baldwin voices support for Alec after tragic shooting of Halyna Hutchins

Monday Nov 01, 2021

Alec Baldwin made his first public remark following the fatal shooting at a Vermont roadside earlier Saturday 

Hilaria Baldwin believes her husband, Alec Baldwin, will get suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after an  the accidental shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust this week.

The yoga instructor expressed her support for her husband by telling him, "I am here and I love you," following a caustic altercation between the actor and the paparazzi in Manchester, Vermont. 

According to a source cited by the New York Post, Hilaria handled the issue by tying her children in her car and fleeing New York without a specific destination in mind after hearing of Hutchins' death. 

"She wanted to keep her children away from the spotlight of the press media," said the source. 

"I didn't know where I was going, I just drove," the insider quoted Hilaria as saying. "I just drove around and around and around with my kids."

On the other hand, Alec made his first public remark following the fatal shooting at a Vermont roadside earlier Saturday with Hilaria by his side.

While the couple awaits the results of the investigation, Hilaria revealed, "We don't know what happened, and we have the same questions as everyone does. We want answers faster than anyone. We have to have respect for the process of the authorities."

