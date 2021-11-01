 
Monday Nov 01 2021
Web Desk

Idris Elba claims DJ set at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s wedding was ‘most stressful job’

Web Desk

Monday Nov 01, 2021

Idris Elba admits getting to do a DJ set for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding was the most stressful job of his life.

He got candid about it all while speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Elba shared his candid admission while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

There he started off by admitting that the most stressful job he ever had was to DJ at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

For those unversed, Idris has collaborated with Paul McCartney for a remix, played for Madonna in the past as well, but none of his past gigs held a candle to the nerves he had working the royal wedding.

"This wasn't like my cousin's wedding. This wasn't at the community hall — the reception. This was, like a big, big deal,” he told the host.

There was “a lot of pressure” that followed him throughout the day, because he wanted his pals to have a good time on their big day.

He also added that Meghan "knew what she wanted already” and sent him a playlist. 

