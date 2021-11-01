What would Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s wedding look like? Fans speculate

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been in headlines since their romantic engagement on October 20th.

Following their recent PDA-filled moments, fans are now speculating about the couple’s upcoming wedding.

Cheat Sheet has reported that fans have launched a discussing on Reddit, where netizens all pitching their theories around the celeb-wedding.

The most famous one of these speculations is that 'the pair is going to have a goth wedding'.

Fans think that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians actor, following Kardashian-Jenner wedding legacy of having an extravagant event, will walk down the aisle in an all-black gothic dress.

The Blink-182 drummer put a big diamond ring on the socialite's finger in a dreamy proposal at a beachside hotel in Montecito.